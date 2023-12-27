Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $424.56. The company had a trading volume of 280,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,629. The company has a market capitalization of $398.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.