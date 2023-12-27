McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,329. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

