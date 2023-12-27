Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 96,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,666. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.62.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

