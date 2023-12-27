Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $436.82. 1,390,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,346. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $411.68 and its 200-day moving average is $408.12.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

