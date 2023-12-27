Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.8% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.57. 2,227,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,661. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $167.10 and a twelve month high of $192.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

