Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,898,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,349,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.37. The company has a market capitalization of $830.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

