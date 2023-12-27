Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 7,903 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.58. 783,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,818. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

