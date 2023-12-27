Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $315.18

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $315.18 and last traded at $313.55, with a volume of 2433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.68.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

