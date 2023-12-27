Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Boosted by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.54. 24,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.89. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.73. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $88.80 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

