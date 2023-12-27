Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 1.8%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price target on Metals Acquisition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metals Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTAL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,594,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $6,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

