Michael J. Anderson Sells 6,000 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $345,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

