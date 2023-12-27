Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Richelieu Gestion SA lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 84,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,308,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254,785. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.