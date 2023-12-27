Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Reduced by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,390 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,743. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

MU stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $87.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

