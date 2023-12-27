MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $628.00 and last traded at $627.45. 567,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 798,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $603.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.13 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $501.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834 over the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.