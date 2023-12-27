Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 424.44 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.48). 13,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 230,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.51).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.17) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 413.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,052.38 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 24,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £99,097 ($125,917.41). Insiders have bought a total of 99,170 shares of company stock worth $38,709,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

