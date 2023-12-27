Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 11,000 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,029.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $215,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

