Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 5,728 Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $236.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.24 million. Analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

