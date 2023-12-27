Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $1,134,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after buying an additional 675,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,979,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,702,000 after buying an additional 746,789 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,401,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,630,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortis

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.