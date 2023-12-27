Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $438,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.