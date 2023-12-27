Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
EQT Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.
EQT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
