Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.73 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

