Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.79 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

