Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.97 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 96.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,863,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,751 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 80.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.40. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.