Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

VLO opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

