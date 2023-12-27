Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $217,000 in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Orion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Orion by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Orion by 2,068.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Orion stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $466.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Report on OEC

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.