Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $217,000 in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Orion by 12.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Orion by 70.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 67,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Orion by 2,068.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orion Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Orion stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.
About Orion
Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.
