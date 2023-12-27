Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $228,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 183.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 50,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.85.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. California Resources’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on California Resources

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.