Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $3.62 Million in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WU opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

