Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $333,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 89,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VNT shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

