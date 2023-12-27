Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

