Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.