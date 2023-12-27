Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 21,853 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $229.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

