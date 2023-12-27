Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,611 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. State Street Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

