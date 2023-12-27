Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 2,995 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 49,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

