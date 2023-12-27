Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 313 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 466,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

