Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 501 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $246,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.86. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.