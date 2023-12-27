Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $320,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

