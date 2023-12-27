Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BKH opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

