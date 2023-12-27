Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 146.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 173.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.44%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

