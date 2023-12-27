Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PEG opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

