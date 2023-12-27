monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Holdings Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in monday.com by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $189.07 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.