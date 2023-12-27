Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.