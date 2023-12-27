Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 585.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 2,178,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.