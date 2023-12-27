Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 143,630 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,630 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 144,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.