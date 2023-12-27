Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 130 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 31,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.28. 379,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,819. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.