Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 29,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,520,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

