Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 4,440 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1,865.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.78. 3,993,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,040. The company has a market capitalization of $335.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.06 and a 52 week high of $238.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

