Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 159,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 96,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $352.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $46.23.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

