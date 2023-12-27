Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,550. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

