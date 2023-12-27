Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 444.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 49,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $105.55. 358,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,233. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.