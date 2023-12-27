Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.96. 95,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,565. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.